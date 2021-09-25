-
Ryder Cup match previews: Sunday Singles
September 25, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The United States leads 11-5 entering Sunday's 12 singles matches at Whistling Straits. It would take a historic comeback for Europe to ruin the home team's week.
The 11-5 lead It is the United States' largest advantage entering singles against Europe and their biggest in the Ryder Cup since 1975. The six-point lead ties the modern record Europe set in 2004 at Oakland Hills in a record rout.
The Ryder Cup isn't over but the United States is one day away from celebrating on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Xander Schauffele vs. Rory McIlroy
Patrick Cantlay vs. Shane Lowry
Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm
Bryson DeChambeau vs. Sergio Garcia
Collin Morikawa vs. Viktor Hovland
Dustin Johnson vs. Paul Casey
Brooks Koepka vs. Bernd Wiesberger
Tony Finau vs. Ian Poulter
Justin Thomas vs. Tyrrell Hatton
Harris English vs. Lee Westwood
Jordan Spieth vs. Tommy Fleetwood
Daniel Berger vs. Matt Fitzpatrick
