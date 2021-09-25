-
U.S. extends dominance at Ryder Cup
September 25, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Jordan Spieth celebrates his win in the morning Foursomes. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOUR-BALL
Here are Saturday’s Four-ball matches:
Match 1, 1:26 p.m. ET Tony Finau/Harris English vs. Shane Lowry/Tyrrell Hatton
Match 2, 1:42 p.m. ET Brooks Koepka/Jordan Spieth vs. Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia
Match 3, 1:58 p.m. ET Scottie Scheffler/Bryson DeChambeau vs. Tommy Fleetwood/Viktor Hovland
Match 4, 2:14 p.m. ET Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa vs. Ian Poulter/Rory McIlroy
SATURDAY MORNING FOURSOMES
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Facing a 6-2 deficit coming into Saturday’s play Padraig Harrington’s European team was looking to stop the bleeding and begin an attempted comeback while Steve Stricker’s Americans were hoping to show no mercy and increase a lead.
Unfortunately for Europe, it was the latter.
Despite an incredible comeback by the Spanish duo of world No.1 Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia in the opening match, the 43rd Ryder Cup is trending towards a rout after the third consecutive 3-1 session win lifted the U.S. team to what must be considered an insurmountable 9-3 lead.
Since continental Europe was added to the Cup in 1979 the U.S. has never held such a dominant lead through three sessions and the new guard is well and truly on their way. With eight players under 30 and six Ryder Cup rookies the U.S. is sending a devastating message.
Stricker expects there to be no let up in the afternoon session.
"The plan is just keep building on that lead. Just keep trying to increase that lead. We got them down a little bit, and our goal is to continue that and continue that momentum," Stricker said.
"And our guys are fired up still. They're excited. They're fired up to get out here. The crowd is unbelievable. We've got a great day, a little chill in the air, and it's all good."
Match 1: Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia, EUR, def. Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger USA, 3 and 1
Recap: An incredible lead off match where the Spanish resistance dropped the first three holes and things looked more than bleak for the European team in general before an incredible turnaround. Rahm and Garcia lifted their game exponentially and secured the sixth and eighth holes before Garcia chipped in expertly on the ninth to flip the script completely. The hole out came with the U.S. looking at a birdie putt, that Berger subsequently missed, and it was tied at the turn. A lovely wedge into the par-3 12th from Rahm set up a 7-foot birdie for Garcia and the Europeans grabbed a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. They doubled it at the 13th but the lead was just one soon after. A contentious ruling on the 15th hole went against the Americans before Rahm and Garcia produced two incredible shots on the par-5 16th that resulted in a conceded eagle and capped off an incredible comeback win.
Quotes: SERGIO GARCIA: "We are not giving up. We're going to fight until the end as hard as we can. Hopefully we have a good afternoon this afternoon and see what happens.
BROOKS KOEPKA: "They got off to a bad start but probably 7 through 13 probably killed us. They chip-in on 9. We three-putt 7. Just one of those things, they played really well."
Score at match’s conclusion: USA 6, EUR 3
Match 2: Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa, USA, def. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton, EUR, 2 and 1
Recap: The Johnson/Morikawa duo stayed undefeated as a unit but they were made to work for it despite a dominant start. The first three holes all went the way of the U.S. team with birdies and by the turn they were 4 up. From there all Europe could seemingly do was try to delay the inevitable but the Englishmen refused to lay down and they won the par-5 11th and then the 13th and 14th holes to add some hope of a sensational comeback. But they couldn’t maintain their intensity and a bogey at the 15th hole proved critical in the final wash up.
Quotes: DUSTIN JOHNSON: "For me, just drive him in the fairway, and I know I'm going to have a nice look at birdie."
Score at match’s conclusion: USA 7, EUR 3
MATCH 3: Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth, USA, def. Viktor Hovland/Bernd Wiesberger, EUR, 2 up
Recap: This one went to 18 but it was an unceremonious end after Wiesberger hit his approach to 18 into the water to sink Europe’s chances. This match will be remembered for Thomas’ approach to the 16th hole. With his team leading 1-up, Thomas hit his 243-yard second shot to 4 feet for an eagle that gave the U.S. Team a 2-up lead with two to play. The U.S. lost the next hole but escaped with the win. It was redemption for the team of Spieth and Thomas, who lost Friday and trailed for much of Saturday’s match. The European rookies were 3-up after six holes before the American pair won three holes in a four-hole stretch around the turn. The U.S. took its first lead of the match with a par on 15. Hovland and Wiesberger are now a combined 0-4-1 in their first Ryder Cup, with the highly-touted Hovland dropping to 0-2-1.
Score at match’s conclusion: USA 8, EUR 3
MATCH 4: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele USA def. Matt Fitzpatrick-Lee Westwood, EUR, 2 and 1
Recap: The gold medalist and FedExCup champion are undefeated in their Ryder Cup debuts. The Southern California duo, that was born at the Presidents Cup two years ago, rolled to another Foursomes victory at Whistling Straits after winning, 5 and 3, on Friday. The Englishmen, on the other hand, have lost both of their Foursomes matches this week, with Fitzpatrick dropping to 0-4 in his Ryder Cup career. Europe held a 1-up lead after six holes but the United States won Nos. 9-11 to go 3 up. Fitzpatrick and Westwood never pulled any closer than a two-hole deficit. Schauffele is now 3-0 this week, whole Cantlay is 2-0-1.
Score at match’s conclusion: USA 9, EUR 3
