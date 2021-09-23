Ryder Cup match previews: Friday morning Foursomes

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – The talk is done, the practice finished and the game plans are set. The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits is finally ready to begin.

Will Europe maintain its recent dominance, having won four of the last five Cups? Or can the youthful U.S. squad change its country’s fortunes?

Play begins Friday with four Foursomes matches. The format, otherwise known as alternate shot, has been fruitful for Europe. It last lost a Foursomes session in 2012, when several members of the U.S. Team were still in college. Europe has won five of the last six Foursomes sessions, and tied the other, and outscored the United States, 18.5-5.5, in that span. Europe has won the Friday Foursomes in each of the last three Cups by a margin of 10.5-1.5.

Will we see that trend continue or can the U.S. turn the tide? U.S. Captain Steve Stricker and his European counterpart, Padraig Harrington, have announced their lineups. Let’s take a look at the matches that will begin this year’s Ryder Cup.

7:05 a.m. CT: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia (Europe)

7:21 a.m. CT: Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Paul Casey/Viktor Hovland (Europe)

7:37 a.m. CT: Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger (USA) vs. Lee Westwood/Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

7:53 a.m. CT: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe)

Now let's take a closer look at Friday morning's matches:

MATCH 1

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia/Jon Rahm (Europe), 8:05 a.m. Eastern

Spieth and Thomas have a strong bond that dates to childhood and they’ll need it against the modern-day edition of the Spanish Armada, which features two of the TOUR’s best ball-strikers. The Thomas-Spieth pairing was one of the few bright spots in Paris three years ago, as the two Americans teamed to go 3-1, including 1-1 in Foursomes. Thomas’ strong iron play – he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach last season –pairs well with Spieth’s short-game wizardry. Rahm is the World No. 1, but this will be his Ryder Cup debut in this format (he went 0-2 in Four-balls three years ago). He’s teaming with a player who’s a master at this format. The European team’s steady ball-striking will make them a formidable opponent. Both Spaniards ranked in the top three in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2021. Rahm was eighth in Strokes Gained: Approach, as well, and we all know what Garcia can do with his iron play.

Player records: Spieth (7-5-2 overall; 2-1-2 Foursomes); Thomas (4-1-0 overall; 1-1-0 Foursomes); Garcia (22-12-7; 10-4-3 Foursomes); Rahm (1-2-0 overall; 0-0-0 Foursomes)