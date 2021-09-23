-
Ryder Cup match previews: Friday morning Foursomes
September 23, 2021
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – The talk is done, the practice finished and the game plans are set. The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits is finally ready to begin.
Will Europe maintain its recent dominance, having won four of the last five Cups? Or can the youthful U.S. squad change its country’s fortunes?
Play begins Friday with four Foursomes matches. The format, otherwise known as alternate shot, has been fruitful for Europe. It last lost a Foursomes session in 2012, when several members of the U.S. Team were still in college. Europe has won five of the last six Foursomes sessions, and tied the other, and outscored the United States, 18.5-5.5, in that span. Europe has won the Friday Foursomes in each of the last three Cups by a margin of 10.5-1.5.
Will we see that trend continue or can the U.S. turn the tide? U.S. Captain Steve Stricker and his European counterpart, Padraig Harrington, have announced their lineups. Let’s take a look at the matches that will begin this year’s Ryder Cup.
7:05 a.m. CT: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia (Europe)
7:21 a.m. CT: Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Paul Casey/Viktor Hovland (Europe)
7:37 a.m. CT: Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger (USA) vs. Lee Westwood/Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)
7:53 a.m. CT: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe)
Now let's take a closer look at Friday morning's matches:
MATCH 1
Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) vs. Sergio Garcia/Jon Rahm (Europe), 8:05 a.m. Eastern
Spieth and Thomas have a strong bond that dates to childhood and they’ll need it against the modern-day edition of the Spanish Armada, which features two of the TOUR’s best ball-strikers. The Thomas-Spieth pairing was one of the few bright spots in Paris three years ago, as the two Americans teamed to go 3-1, including 1-1 in Foursomes. Thomas’ strong iron play – he ranked third in Strokes Gained: Approach last season –pairs well with Spieth’s short-game wizardry. Rahm is the World No. 1, but this will be his Ryder Cup debut in this format (he went 0-2 in Four-balls three years ago). He’s teaming with a player who’s a master at this format. The European team’s steady ball-striking will make them a formidable opponent. Both Spaniards ranked in the top three in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2021. Rahm was eighth in Strokes Gained: Approach, as well, and we all know what Garcia can do with his iron play.
Player records: Spieth (7-5-2 overall; 2-1-2 Foursomes); Thomas (4-1-0 overall; 1-1-0 Foursomes); Garcia (22-12-7; 10-4-3 Foursomes); Rahm (1-2-0 overall; 0-0-0 Foursomes)
MATCH 2
Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Paul Casey/Viktor Hovland (Europe), 8:21 a.m. ET
Both teams have gone with a veteran paired with a rookie as they look to jag some all-important early points. Johnson has only been successful in Foursomes once in his Ryder Cup career but is an impressive 6-1-1 in the format in his Presidents Cup appearances. Morikawa, fresh off a two-win season that included the Open Championship, will look to lean on his expert approach game off the back of Johnson’s long ball. Casey has been given the task of taking young gun Hovland under his wing despite having limited Foursomes experience in the Ryder Cup. Just twice has Casey gone out in alternate shot and he holds a 1-1-0 record. Hovland, the former U.S. Amateur champion and first player from Norway to play in the Ryder Cup. He is coming off a season featuring six top-five finishes, including a win last fall.
Player records: Johnson (7-9-0 overall; 1-3-0 Foursomes); Morikawa (0-0-0 overall); Casey (4-3-5; 1-1-0 Foursomes); Hovland (0-0-0 overall).
MATCH 3
Daniel Berger/Brooks Koepka (USA) vs. Matt Fitzpatrick/Lee Westwood (Europe), 8:37 a.m. Eastern
It’s been a tough fall for Florida State football but Koepka and Berger could give Seminoles fans something to cheer about. This is Berger’s first Ryder Cup but he has experience with Koepka. They teamed once in the 2017 Presidents Cup, but dropped their lone Foursomes match. Still, the combination of Koepka’s driving (seventh in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee last season) and Berger’s iron play (fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach) could be potent. They’ll need it against the wily Westwood, who experienced a career resurgence this season. Fitzpatrick will be seeking redemption after being shut out in his Ryder Cup debut five years ago.
Player records: Berger (0-0-0 overall); Koepka (4-3-1 overall; 1-1-0 Foursomes); Fitzpatrick (0-2-0; 0-1-0 Foursomes); Westwood (20-18-6 overall; 9-5-4 Foursomes)
MATCH 4
Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter (Europe), 8:53 a.m. ET
The anchor match of the morning session sees U.S. rookies Cantlay and Schauffele come together to take on Europe’s heavyweights. Cantlay is fresh off his FedExCup winning performance while Schauffele is also riding the confidence wave after his gold medal winning effort at the Japan Olympics. It’s not a new pairing though as they combined to go 2-0 in Foursomes at the 2019 Presidents Cup. This leaves McIlroy and Poulter with a big job on their hands. The European duo has 17 sessions of Ryder Cup Foursomes experience compared to the U.S. team’s zero and have a history together, having played four matches. They are 2-1-1 overall and are 1-1-0 from their two Foursomes efforts in 2018. Poulter has only lost twice in Foursomes play.
Player records: Cantlay (0-0-0 overall); Schauffele (0-0-0 overall); McIlroy (11-9-4 overall; 5-4-1 Foursomes); Poulter (14-6-2 overall; 5-2-0 Foursomes)
