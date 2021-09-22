Ryder Cup notebook: Collin Morikawa gives back injury all clear

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa says the back injury that hampered his FedExCup Playoffs run is behind him as he looks ahead to his Ryder Cup debut for the U.S. Team at Whistling Straits.

Fresh off winning the 2021 Open Championship at Royal St. George's in July, Morikawa pulled a muscle in his lower back during the first round of Olympic competition in Tokyo. The injury occurred on the 14th hole after he tried hitting out of “sticky rough” but he figured he could battle his way through it.

Despite the pain, he battled all the way to a T4 finish. A Sunday 63 saw him enter a seven-way playoff for the bronze medal that was won by C.T. Pan.

The Californian entered the FedExCup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed thanks to his two-win season but missed the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST and was T63 in a 69-man field at the BMW Championship before shooting the second-worst 72-hole score among the 29 players at the TOUR Championship.

“It was just bad timing. The biggest thing I learned from those three weeks was to never play injured. I'm never going to do that again, no matter what it is,” Morikawa said. “It built bad habits into my golf swing. By the time the Playoffs had started at Liberty (National) I thought my back was feeling good, but I had just built in some really bad swing patterns, and that's what happens when you play with an injury.”

The 24-year-old says the rest between East Lake and the Ryder Cup have him back in the right physical condition.

“I'm 100% healthy. Knock on wood right now, but I'm feeling great,” he said. “Those three weeks I was just trying to figure out how do I hit it better because that's a big part of my game, trusting, knowing where the golf ball is going to go.

“It feels good. I was talking with Xander yesterday, and he looked at me, and he's like, You're back, and I was like, Yeah, I'm back. The cuts are back, and it's a good time to have that shot.”

DJ's experience important for U.S. Team

Dustin Johnson may have taken closer notice than most to a memo given to all players ahead of the Ryder Cup regarding the 1,012 bunkers on the course.

Johnson famously was penalized on the final hole of the 2010 PGA Championship for grounding his club in one of the many sandy areas that proliferate Whistling Straits, both in and outside the ropes. The two-shot ding cost him the a spot in the playoff between Bubba Watson and eventual winner Martin Kaymer.

“All areas of the course that were designed and built as bunkers (Rule 12) will be played as bunkers during the Ryder Cup,” read the notice. “Bunkers inside the gallery rope line will be raked each morning prior to play and touched up again between sessions. Rakes are provided for the caddies allowing bunkers to be smoothed as a courtesy to other players and for care of the course.

“During play, footprints, indentations, vehicular damage or uneven surfaces may develop. However, whether inside or outside the gallery rope line, relief without penalty is NOT allowed for interference by any of these alterations to the surface of the ground, whether or not smoothed.”

Johnson, at 37, is the eldest member of the U.S. Team by five years and is playing his fifth Ryder Cup. But the laconic former FedExCup champion wouldn’t elaborate on any role as a leader within the youngest U.S. Team in history.

“It's a little strange for me just that I've never been the oldest. I always felt like I was one of the younger guys on the team. Still feel that way, but obviously I'm, I guess, the veteran on the team really,” Johnson said.

“It's a role that I enjoy, but obviously with the guys on the team, all of them are very good player, so don't really have to do much. My role is to win as many matches as I can or just worry about my match that I'm playing in, help the team in any way that I can or that they need. So that's what I'm going to do.”