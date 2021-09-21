Ryder Cup notebook: Bryson DeChambeau says long drive competition prep won’t affect play in Wisconsin

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Bryson DeChambeau isn’t concerned about his “wrecked hands” ahead of this week’s Ryder Cup showdown at Whistling Straits.

DeChambeau moved to alleviate fears about his physical condition for the battle with Europe that arose after a story was published last week. Talking about his preparation for the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championship that is slated for next week in Nevada, DeChambeau talked about training twice a day and putting great strain on his hands.

“My hands are wrecked from it,” DeChambeau told Golf.com at the time. “People don't realize how difficult long drive really is.”

But the eight-time PGA TOUR winner fronted the media at Whistling Straits on Tuesday morning saying the concern suggesting he wasn’t focused on the Ryder Cup were off the mark.

“When I had some blisters on my hands and wrecked my hands, that was before the FedExCup Playoffs. That was that Friday before is when it happened. The story came out later,” DeChambeau explained. “I was talking about it and how badly my hands hurt after that because of how much effort I was putting into it.”

DeChambeau said that while he was continuing to work on his swing speeds and distance, he also had put focus on the rest of his game since finishing seventh in the FedExCup finale at East Lake.

“Leading up into this event, I've put full force focus into this event, and I think part of hitting it far is some of why I am so successful and how I could utilize my length on this golf course to potential advantage,” DeChambeau said.

“I've been working on my wedging and putting nonstop, as well. Thinking about how to roll it better, thinking about how to control my distances better with this new speed. It's definitely a delicate balance, but one that I am strictly advised pretty well on to do my absolute best in the Ryder Cup.”

The uniqueness of match play lends itself to DeChambeau continuing his aggressive style off the tee. DeChambeau led the PGA TOUR in driving distance (323.7 yards) and Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (+1.162) last season – both marks improvements over his TOUR leading efforts in the season prior.

In match play any potential mistake carries only the risk of a lost hole, not a lost tournament via a large score. DeChambeau will also have the benefit of a partner in the Four-ball format who theoretically can put the ball safely in play first allowing DeChambeau to be unleashed. If Tuesday practice is anything to go by, that partner could be rookie Scottie Scheffler.

In his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, DeChambeau went 0-3-0 losing twice in Foursomes. At the 2019 Presidents Cup his record was 0-1-1 having been used in just one Four-ball match. But they came prior to his full maturation as a long ball master. Speculation is he won’t factor in the alternate shot format this week.

“Hopefully I can get out on the golf course 200 miles an hour ball speed with a 45-inch driver. That would be really nice. There's a whole list of holes where it's going to be a huge advantage I hope if I'm hitting it in the fairway,” DeChambeau forecast.

“I think five (571-yard par 5) is a great example if it's the right wind. I could pretty much go right at the flag (over a lake), which is cool. It was here in the practice session and I had like 120 yards in to that green. Guys are going to be hitting it over the left and having a 3-wood or hybrid in.”