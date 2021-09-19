-
How to watch Ryder Cup, Day 1: Live stream, scores, tee times, TV times
September 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The Ryder Cup is taking place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
The Ryder Cup takes place this week at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stars from the United States and Europe will battle it out in one of golf's most treasured and historic competitions.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. (Golf Channel), 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (NBC). Sunday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Streaming: Featured Matches (TBD): on Peacock, RyderCup.com, and the Ryder Cup app.
Radio: Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET. Sunday, noon-6 p.m. (SiriusXM 92)
MUST READS
Five Things to Know: Whistling Straits
How the Ryder Cup format works
Writers' Roundtable: Burning questions
