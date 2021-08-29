-
-
FEDEXCUP
TOUR Championship: How they will begin with 'Starting Strokes'
-
August 29, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- East Lake Golf Club will once again be the site of the TOUR Championship. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
The TOUR Championship will once again feature a staggered start beginning in Round 1 of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. For more details on how Starting Strokes work, click here.
Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings who qualified through the BMW Championship will begin the TOUR Championship.
STARTING STROKES FEDEXCUP RANK 10 under Patrick Cantlay
8 under Tony Finau
7 under Bryson DeChambeau
6 under Jon Rahm
5 under Cameron Smith
4 under Justin Thomas, Harris English, Abraham Ancer, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
3 under Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland, Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson
2 under Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Brooks Koepka
1 under Corey Conners, Hideki Matsuyama, Stewart Cink, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler,
Even par Daniel Berger, Erik van Rooyen, Sergio Garcia, Billy Horschel, Patrick Reed
-
-