How to watch BMW Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
August 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots in the FedExCup Playoffs
The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place this week from Caves Valley in Maryland at the BMW Championship. The top 70 in the standings qualified, and the field is stacked with stars such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau who is leading the standings after he won THE NORTHERN TRUST.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka
(Tee times)
Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith
(Tee times)
Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau
(Tee times)
Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
(Tee times)
MUST READS
Recovery to play huge role as hot, humid conditions hit BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Sam Burns share lead at Caves Valley
FedExCup update: Bubble boy Rory McIlroy edges closer to TOUR Championship
Storm remnants bring preferred lies into effect for BMW Championship
Five things about Caves Valley
