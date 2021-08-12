FedExCup update: Thompson moves inside top 125 after strong opening round

Michael Thompson already has playing privileges locked up for the 2021-22 season by virtue of his win at the 3M Open in 2020. But he’s on the outside looking in as far as the FedExCup Playoffs are concerned – and he has a very important reason for wanting to make it into the top 125.

“If I were to say that I'm not thinking about it, I'd be lying,” Thompson said. “I think it's nice that I have a multi-year exemption to rely on; however, getting into the FedExCup Playoffs guarantees me into THE PLAYERS Championship next year, so that's essentially what I'm playing for.”

Thompson, who started the Wyndham Championship ranked No. 128, shot a 64 on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club that left him tied with Sung Kang, Chris Kirk, Scott Piercy, Hudson Swafford and Ted Potter Jr. for second, two strokes off the pace set by Russell Henley.

When darkness suspended play for the day (after a weather delay of two hours and seven minutes), Thompson had moved up to No. 97 in the projected FedExCup standings.

Staying patient was the key on a hot, humid Thursday. Thompson started on the back and made four birdies in his first seven holes, but then bogeyed the 18th. He bounced back with birdies at Nos. 1 and 2, then negated another bogey at No. 4 with a 15-footer for eagle at the fifth.

The 64 was the Alabama grad’s lowest on TOUR since he shot the same score in the first round of the 3M Open a year ago.

“I feel like I'm actually hitting the ball well enough that I can give myself a chance to win this tournament, too,” Thompson said. “As long as I stay positive, stay hydrated, keep my energy levels up and just continue to believe, I think I'm going to have a good opportunity come Sunday.”

NOTES: Rickie Fowler, who came into week ranked No. 130, has not missed the FedExCup Playoffs in his previous 11 seasons on the PGA TOUR. A round of 71 on Thursday didn’t help the cause, leaving him projected at 132nd when play was suspended for darkness. … A closing bogey after the rain delay dropped Tommy Fleetwood back outside the top 125. He had just eagled No. 15 and birdied the 16th to gain momentum in a round of 66. “I had a great putt, really thought I had made it, but overall, a solid start to the tournament,” Fleetwood said. He started the week at No. 136 in the FedExCup and is now projected at 129. … Adam Scott, who came into the week ranked No. 121, Matt Kuchar (No. 124), Bubba Watson (No. 71), Brandt Snedeker (No. 93), Justin Rose (No. 138) and Ryan Moore (No. 142) have never missed the FedExCup Playoffs. … Scott gained some breathing room after a 66 left him projected at No. 116. “Obviously the season hasn't gone how I wanted, and I feel like I'm kind of playing with house money,” Scott said. “I mean, I'm not really thinking about it, I'm more interested in getting my game into the shape I feel it should be, and it's getting closer.” … Kuchar also made a positive move with a 66 that left him projected No. 118 … Rose, who found out he’d won the Payne Stewart Award on Wednesday, shot 4 under, as well, but only gained seven spots in the projections. … Moore, who won the Wyndham Championship in 2009, lost ground after a round of 68 that left him projected No. 145. … Both Watson and Snedeker are comfortably inside the 125 projections – Watson at No. 71 and Snedeker, a two-time winner of the Wyndham Championship, at No. 100, although he lost seven spots after Thursday’s round of 69. …Two players are projected to move into the top 150, which would give them conditional status on TOUR for the 2021-22 season. Andrew Landry started the Wyndham Championship ranked 156th and stood 149 after a first-round 65. Rafael Campos is on the bubble, moving one spot in the projections after shooting 64. … Only one player, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, is projected to move into the top 200, which would give him access to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. He started the day ranked No. 204 and was projected 192nd after opening with a 66.

PLAYOFFS BUBBLE WATCH

Here are the players who were projected to move in and out of the top 125 when Thursday’s first round at Sedgefield was suspended due to darkness.

PROJECTED IN

Scott Piercy (126 to projected 91) – Piercy, who posted his only top 10 of the season last week when he tied for third at the Barracuda Championship on Sunday, made two eagles in his round of 64. He is tied for second.

Michael Thompson (128 to projected 97) – Thompson made six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in shooting 64. It was his lowest score at Sedgefield in seven appearances.

PROJECTED OUT

Ryan Armour (122 to projected 126) – Armour couldn’t get anything going on Thursday – making four bogeys, one double bogey and just two birdies in a round of 74.

Patrick Rodgers (123 to projected 127) – Rodgers will return to complete his first round on Friday morning. He was 2 over through 16 holes when play was suspended.