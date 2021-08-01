A family’s Olympic dreams fulfilled in Xander Schauffele’s win

KAWAGOE, Japan – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the athletes' families to watch these Olympics from afar. They’ve shared victory through a screen, their tears separated by thousands of miles.

Not the Schauffeles. Xander and Stefan Schauffele were able to embrace as Xander walked off the 18th green, moments after holing a 4-foot par putt to seal a one-shot victory in the Olympic men’s golf competition.

Xander’s gold-medal performance was his first victory in 2 1/2 years, and he did it after taking a one-shot lead over the host nation’s favorite son, Hideki Matsuyama, into the final round.

His win also fulfilled a family’s athletic dream that was deferred by a drunk driver , and Xander did it in the country that his mother called home as a child.

As the only swing coach Xander has ever known, Stefan was able to attend these Olympics. He often walks several hundred yards ahead of his son, using a monocle to get a closer view of the swing that he helped mold. Stefan is not an anxious observer, even as his son clung to a one-shot lead on the final hole. The imposing figure nicknamed Ogre couldn’t hold back the tears after Xander’s win was complete, however.

“I did think of him as soon as I made the putt,” Xander said. “I knew he was going to be there crying.”

The Schauffeles’ story is truly an American tale. Xander is the son of a French-German father and a mother who was born in Chinese Taipei before being raised in Japan. Xander’s maternal grandparents live in Tokyo.

Ping Yi and Stefan Schauffele met at San Diego’s International University. She didn’t speak English. He didn’t speak Japanese.

They married three months after their first meeting.

Stefan had moved to the United States after his dreams of being an Olympic decathlete ended with that car accident in 1986.