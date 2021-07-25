Xander Schauffele and his father share gold medal dreams

Schauffele was a nice surprise found in the back pages of the PGA TOUR’s decorated high school yearbook of 2011. He didn’t arrive with the accolades or pedigree that Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas had. While those two led a pair of powerhouse programs to NCAA titles, Schauffele started his college career in relative anonymity at little Long Beach State before transferring to San Diego State.

In fact, when Schauffele made it to his first TOUR Championship at the end of 2017, he had yet to even meet Spieth or Thomas. He was something of an interloper, having reached East Lake on the tiniest thread after playing his final six holes of the previous week’s BMW Championship in 6 under to nail down the 30th and final spot at East Lake. He left Atlanta with the tournament trophy -- leaping to third in the FedExCup standings -- and was voted Rookie of the Year.

Ask Schauffele, and he’ll tell you he should win more. He has four victories in 114 PGA TOUR starts, but none since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

He can look across his record of the last two seasons and take pride in the consistency, however. He has finished outside the top 25 just six times in his last 36 TOUR starts and has eight top-3s in that span, though no wins. It’s been good enough to propel him to No. 5 in the world. With eight U.S. players residing in the top 10 of the world ranking, and only four spots available on the U.S. Olympic team, making this squad in itself was a tall accomplishment.

Schauffele even gets credit for Phil Mickelson’s record-setting win in this year’s PGA Championship, inspiring the now-51-year-old by beating him in matches during the COVID-19 lockdown. After winning at Kiawah Island, Mickelson recalled how Schauffele shot 64-63-62 in three successive matches. The last victory included an ace on the second-to-last hole after Mickelson had hit it to 4 feet on the 220-yard, par-3.

“I went back and talked to Amy and I'm like, ‘I don't know how I'm going to beat this guy. He's probably playing the best of any player in the world right now,’” Mickelson said. “I saw what it looked like to play at the highest level."

Olympic gold certainly would be a nice way to end his victory drought. Heck, heading home with any medal would be terrific. Schauffele will tee it up at Kasumigaseki Country Club outside Tokyo perhaps as well-represented culturally as any player in the field. His mother, Ping-Wi Chen, is from Chinese Taipei, but was raised in Japan. Her parents – Xander’s grandparents – live in Japan, not far from where Xander will compete. He has visited Japan “10 or 12 times,” he estimates, and is very comfortable there. (“It’s a place I hold dear to me,” he said.)