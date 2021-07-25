-
How to watch the 3M Open, Round 4: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 25, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The final round of the 3M Open takes place at Sunday.
The final round of the 3M Open takes place Sunday from TPC Twin Cities. Cameron Tringale leads by one shot over Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy. Eight other players find themselves just two shot back.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 10:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Cam Davis, Sung Kang
(tee times)
Bubba Watson, Chris Baker
(tee times)
