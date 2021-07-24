-
How to watch the 3M Open, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 24, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The third round of the 3M Open takes place at Saturday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Round 3 of the 3M Open takes place Saturday from TPC Twin Cities. Adam Hadwin and Ryan Armour share the lead after both shooting second-round 65s, with a cluster of players just a shot back.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday, 10:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes). Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Matthew Wolff, Brandt Snedeker, Denny McCarthy
(tee times)
Rickie Fowler, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Scott Stallings
(tee times)
