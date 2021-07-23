-
How to watch the 3M Open, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
July 23, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 23, 2021
- The second round of the 3M Open takes place Friday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the 3M Open takes place Friday from TPC Twin Cities. The field includes Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen, Tony Finau and plenty of other PGA TOUR stars.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday 7:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
RADIO: Thursday-Friday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Stewart Cink, Cam Davis, Dylan Frittelli
Michael Thompson, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Reed
Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Louis Oosthuizen
Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia
