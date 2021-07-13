-
How to watch Barbasol Championship, Round 1: TV times, live scoring, tee times
July 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Round 1 of the Barbasol Championship takes place Thursday from Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky. The field includes defending champion Jim Herman, Jason Day, Jason Dufner, Charl Schwartzel and John Daly. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE: None.
RADIO: None.
FEATURED GROUPS
