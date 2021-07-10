The First Look: Barbasol Championship

The Barbasol Championship returns to the PGA TOUR schedule for 2021 after it was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Herman will return to defend his title from 2019.

FIELD NOTES: Two past champions – Grayson Murray and Aaron Baddeley – join Herman in the field… John Daly will play his third PGA TOUR event of the season (he missed the cut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the PGA Championship)… Daly, Jason Dufner, and Charl Schwartzel are the major championship-winning contingent teeing it up in Kentucky… Some of the Korn Ferry Tour’s top point-getters through the 2020-21 season will play the Barbasol including Paul Barjon, Lee Hodges, Taylor Pendrith, Greyson Sigg, Davis Riley, Stephan Jaeger (who is No. 1 on the Points List) and Mito Pereira (who already received a promotion to the PGA TOUR after notching his third win of the season)… Amongst the Sponsor Exemptions include college stars Davis Thompson and Sahith Theegala along with teenager Preston Summerhays.

FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 300 FedExCup points.

STORYLINES: After Jim Herman won in Kentucky he went on to win the Wyndham Championship the following season and called his win at the Barbasol a career rejuvenator… The winning total just keeps getting progressively lower at Keene Trace so look for birdies to come in bunches this week in Kentucky… This week marks another alternate-field opportunity for some of the top golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour to test their mettles before they earn full PGA TOUR status come fall… There are only three weeks left in the TOUR’s regular season for 2020-21 so now is the time to pick up valuable FedExCup points. Some guys on the bubble teeing it up in Kentucky include Chase Seiffert (No. 124) along with Bo Hoag and Sam Ryder, who are No’s 128 and 129, respectively.

COURSE: Keene Trace GC (Champions), par 72, 7,328 yards. This is the third time the 1987 Arthur Hills design will play host to the PGA TOUR. It’s one of the top courses in the state of Kentucky. Scoring is at a premium at Keene Trace and the final hole, the par-4 18th is built for drama as its got a ton of water risk around the edge of a lake.

72-HOLE RECORD: 262, Jim Herman (2019)

18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Kelly Kraft (3rd round, 2019)

LAST TIME: In record-setting fashion it was Jim Herman who captured the Barbasol Championship. After he and Kelly Kraft shot sizzling Saturday scores – Herman tied the previous course record with a 62 while Kraft set a new record after a 61 – the dual was a little more muted on Sunday as they shot matching 2-under 70s. However, Kraft bogeyed No’s 16 and 17 on Sunday and as Herman stayed steady he managed to take the win across the finish line in surprising fashion. To that point in the 2018-19 season, Herman had played 19 TOUR events and made the cut only three times. Sepp Straka finished third while Austin Cook and Matt Jones rounded out the top five.

HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

TELEVISION: Thursday-Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m.



PGA TOUR LIVE: None.



RADIO: None.