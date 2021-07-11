Lucas Glover kept the faith en route to win at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — At the lowest ebbs of a decade-long wait between PGA TOUR wins, Lucas Glover twice found himself fighting through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to retain his place on the PGA TOUR.

Neither time — nor at any point before, during and after — did he question his ability to play winning golf at the highest level.

Sunday at TPC Deere Run, the 41-year-old native South Carolinian validated that self-belief, emerging from a wild, wooly and very wet slogfest by finishing a 7-under final-round 64 with a run of five birdies between the 12th and 17th holes for a two-shot victory at the 50th John Deere Classic.

“I think any time you win it's gratifying,” said Glover, who backed a breakthrough win at the FUNAI Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort and a career-defining victory at the 2009 U.S. Open with a 2011 Wells Fargo Championship title, then battled through ups and downs — but never crushing doubt — over the ensuing 10 years.

“I've always been a big believer in there's nothing guaranteed in this game. It can be easy one day and be really, really, really hard the next.

“Yeah, it's been a difficult 10 years, but I never lost my faith, never lost my drive, never lost the self-belief.”

Glover heads to this week’s 149th Open Championship at Royal St. George’s Golf Club, where he led after 36 holes in 2011, having elevated his ranking in the 2021 FedExCup standings to 32nd with his fourth top-10 finish in 25 starts this year.

Not to mention, with the only proper response to those who may have doubted his ability to win again. For all of his professed self-belief, he conceded personal validation is the only thing that matters.