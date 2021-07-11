Winner's Bag: Lucas Glover, John Deere Classic

×
Lucas Glover is back in the winner's circle for the first time in over a decade. He birdied five of the final six holes at TPC Deere Run to win the John Deere Classic by two shots. 

Check out the clubs he used to get it done. 

Driver: Srixon Z785 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees)

Irons: Titleist U500 (3), Mizuno JPX919 Tour (3-PW)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Hybrid Blue 10 X (3), Nippon Pro Modus3 120 TX (3-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52-12F, 56-10S) Vokey SM5 (60-08M)
Shafts: Nippon Pro Modus3 Tour 125

Putter: Scotty Cameron Select Squareback 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Victory 2000 Full Cord

