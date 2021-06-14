-
How to watch U.S. Open, Round 1: Live streaming, live scores, tee times, TV times
June 14, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The U.S. Open begins Thursday from Torrey Pines. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The opening round of the U.S. Open from Torrey Pines takes place Thursday. After a rare fall date due to the pandemic, the U.S. Open returns to its regular spot on the PGA TOUR schedule and will finish up at Torrey Pines South on Father’s Day.
Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion following his victory at Winged Foot last September. The field is impressive with stars such as Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa competing.
Torrey Pines will also host the U.S. Open for the first time since 2008 when Tiger Woods won.
Full tee times (Tee times expected to be released Tuesday, June 14)
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times Pacific)
Television: Thursday, 7:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Peacock), 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (NBC), 8 p.m.-9 p.m. (Peacock). Friday, 7:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. (Peacock), 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (NBC), 7 p.m.-8 p.m. (Golf Channel), 8 p.m.-9 p.m. (Peacock). Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (NBC), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. ET. Saturday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. (SiriusXM 92)
For more live streaming information, click here for the official USGA Viewing Schedule.
NOTE: The USGA, who owns and operates the U.S. Open, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit the U.S. Open’s website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, June 24 at the Travelers Championship.
