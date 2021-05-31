Marcus Byrd shoots 64 to seize control of APGA Tour New Orleans at TPC Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Marcus Byrd of Nashville shot a bogey-free 64 to take the first-round lead at APGA Tour New Orleans Monday, securing a four-shot cushion over the circuit’s top players heading into Tuesday’s final round at TPC Louisiana.

Byrd’s eight-under round included birdies on three of the par fives as he navigated the 7,400-yard Pete Dye layout smartly, capping his eye-opening round with a four on the 585-yard, par-5 18th hole. The 2018 Conference USA Player of the Year for Middle Tennessee State is seeking his first APGA Tour title in just his sixth event after turning pro in October.

“The putter got hot,” stated Byrd, who played in the 2020 U.S. Amateur on the strength of his World Amateur Golf Ranking earned during his college years. “I’ve worked hard to get into this position and it’s good to be here, for sure.” A product of the PGA TOUR’S First Tee of Greater Washington (D.C.), Byrd won the 2013 Georgia State Junior Championship as part of a stellar junior, high school and college career. “Today was a good day, but I’m still learning some things,” he concluded.

Willie Mack, the APGA Tour star who has played two PGA TOUR events this year as a sponsor exemption, heads a group of four players in second place at four-under 68. Michael Herrera of Moreno Valley, California, winner of the season’s first two events, is also at four-under with Rafa Guerrero Lauria of Pompano Beach, Florida, and Wyatt Worthington of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Andrew Fernandes of Lakewood, Ohio, and Marcus Manley of Kissimmee, Florida, are another stroke back at three-under as the 50-player field competed in mild conditions.

Ryan Alford, the Shreveport and Louisiana Tech standout who won the last two APGA Tour events, leads a group of five more players – Joseph Dent of Tampa, Tommy Schaff of Ridgeland, South Carolina, Davin White of Locust Grove, Georgia and Landon Lyons of Baton Rouge -- at two-under 70.

Byrd started the week in seventh place in the Lexus Cup Point Standings on the strength of top-tier finishes in all five season-long bonus pool events this year. His top previous finish was runner-up in APGA Tour Scottsdale at TPC Scottsdale April 20. Following APGA Tour New Orleans, the Lexus Cup Point Standings battle continues July 18-20 at APGA Tour Deere Run at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Tuesday’s final round will determine the winner of the $7,500 first-place prize from a purse of $25,000. The tournament is being played under social-distancing and health/safety guidelines in conjunction with regional authorities.