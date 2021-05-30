Jordan Spieth finishes second after shooting 73 at Charles Schwab Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas – Jordan Spieth’s winless drought ended last month but his game is still a work in progress. That was made apparent at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday, where he shot a final-round 73 to finish second after starting the day with a one-stroke advantage.

“I was taking the club back and had no freaking clue where it was going to go,” he said.

He still had a chance to win on the final hole, trailing Jason Kokrak by a single shot. Spieth’s chances ended when his approach shot from the rough went into the water left of the green. Kokrak two-putted for par.

“I needed to land in a pretty small section of the green to have a chance, and I just didn't hold the face enough and it just closed over,” he said. “Obviously when it's going to jump, it's going to fly forever.

“There's only one shot to hit there, whether I'm up five or down five or tied and it's a hard one. That's why they cut fairways, it's a lot easier to play out of there.”

Spieth, whose win in April at the Valero Texas Open was his first since 2017, earned his third runner-up at Colonial, a place where he won in 2016. He’s finished outside the top 15 just once in nine appearances here.

Spieth held a two-shot lead after Kokrak bogeyed the first hole Sunday, but Spieth bogeyed the next three holes. It was the first time in his career that he made three consecutive bogeys at Colonial. He knocked wedges stiff at Nos. 6 and 9 to share the lead with Kokrak at the start of the back nine.

Spieth was two back after Kokrak’s birdies at 11 and 13, however. Both players bogeyed the 15th but Spieth pulled within a shot after saving par from a bunker on the 16th hole. Both players saved par after missing the 17th green.

Spieth hit less than half his fairways this week (27 of 56) to finish 63rd in driving accuracy. He hit just eight greens in the final round.

“I was just really off with my golf swing,” Spieth said. “I really lost it this weekend. You just have to be in control around Colonial.”

Spieth moved to second in FedExCup after posting his eighth top-10, including his fourth top-3, in 18 starts this season. Despite his lofty position in the season-long standings, Spieth still said he still has work to do.

“I'm still a little ways away,” he said Friday. “I've done tens of thousands the wrong way. … I know what it's supposed to feel like at impact and I'm doing a pretty good job of getting there.”