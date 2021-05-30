Jason Kokrak claims Charles Schwab Challenge over hometown favorite Jordan Spieth

“All I try to do is to get better every single year,” he said. “It's not a flash in the pan.”

An improved putter has carried the 36-year-old’s career to a new level. He’s seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting after ranking 151st in that statistic last season. In his previous nine seasons on TOUR, his average ranking in that statistic was 124th.

He credits his caddie, former Korn Ferry Tour player David Robinson, with helping him with that facet of his game. Robinson reads the greens and was the one who recommended last year that Kokrak switch to a longer putter.

“Ever since we got together four years ago, I called him up and said, listen, this is going a good ride,” Kokrak said. “I'm a pretty good ball-striker and you're a great green reader. We'll make a good duo.”

Ball-striking has always been Kokrak’s strength. It’s what got him on the PGA TOUR, and kept him there for a decade, even when his putting was a weakness. He won this week with a ball-striking performance befitting of Hogan’s Alley.

Kokrak led the field in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (+6.2) and driving distance (321.8 yards) while also ranking fourth in fairways hit (41 of 56, 73.2%). He was second in greens in regulation, as well, hitting 54 of 72 (75%).

The putter played a crucial role, too. He was seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting this week.

Kokrak trailed by two shots after bogeying the first hole Sunday, but he took his first lead of the day by holing a 23-foot birdie putt on the fifth hole. He maintained that lead by making a 10-footer for birdie on the next hole after Spieth had stuffed a wedge close.