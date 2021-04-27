-
-
How to Watch Valspar Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
-
April 27, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 27, 2021
- Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas will be paired with Joaquin Niemann in Rounds 1 and 2. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The opening round of the Valspar Championship takes place Thursday from Palm Harbor, Florida. The challenging Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort will invite a deep field including reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson and former FedExCup champion Justin Thomas. Paul Casey is aiming to win the event for the third consecutive time. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED GROUPS
Justin Thomas/Dustin Johnson/Joaquin Niemann
(tee times)
Max Homa/Viktor Hovland/Sungjae Im
(tee times)
Patrick Reed/Tyrrell Hatton/Phil Mickelson
(tee times)
Paul Casey/Gary Woodland/Jason Kokrak
(tee times)
MUST READS
-
-