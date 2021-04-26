-
Will Gordon, Brice Garnett test positive for COVID-19, withdraw from Valspar Championship
April 26, 2021
By Staff
- Will Gordon has withdrawn from the Valspar Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Will Gordon, Brice Garnett
PGA TOUR members Will Gordon and Brice Garnett have withdrawn from the Valspar Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.
The players will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout their self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
Gordon is replaced in the field by J.J. Spaun and Tim Wilkinson replaces Garnett.
