Match previews, recaps for Friday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
-
March 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 26, 2021
- Action continues Friday at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. (Darren Carroll/Getty Images)
Who will advance? We'll find out today. The final day of Group Stage takes place Friday from Austin Country Club at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match play.
RELATED: Live scoring, tee times, bracket | Scenarios: Who will advance on Friday?
This story will be updated live at the conclusion of each match to keep you apprised of the action from the TOUR’s only match-play event. Return here often to learn about the latest upsets, comebacks and nail-biting finishes.
Here are some of the more intriguing matches for today, and be sure to click here to see the scenarios for every player in the field and what he needs to do to advance.
Friday's Matches to Watch
Bryson DeChambeau vs. Tommy Fleetwood, 11:04 a.m. ET
Dustin Johnson vs. Kevin Na, 1:16 p.m. ET
Rory McIlroy vs. Cameron Smith, 1:38 p.m. ET
Corey Conners vs. Jordan Spieth, 3:50 p.m. ET
Justin Thomas vs. Louis Oosthuizen, 10: 20 a.m. ET
Kevin Kisner vs. Matt Kuchar, 4:01 p.m. ET
MATCH RECAPS
Check back here as matches conclude with updates and player reaction.
