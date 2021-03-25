-
Who will advance? All the scenarios for Friday
March 25, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Day 3 of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play takes place Friday. (Darren Carroll/Getty Images)
AUSTIN, Texas – The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play reaches the final day of the Group Stage on Friday. The 16 group winners will be decided, with sudden-death playoff looming if two or more players in the same group are tied in points following the completion of group play.
Here’s a look at the scenarios for each group (current points in parentheses):
GROUP 2: Justin Thomas (0.0) vs. Louis Oosthuizen (0.0); Kevin Kisner (2.0) vs. Matt Kuchar (2.0)
The winner of the Kisner-Kuchar match advances. (A tie would force a playoff).
Thomas and Oosthuizen are eliminated.
GROUP 7: Patrick Reed (1.5) vs. Joaquin Niemann (1.0); Christiaan Bezuidenhout (0.5) vs. Bubba Watson (1.0)
If Reed wins, he advances.
If Reed ties and Watson wins, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Reed ties and Bezuidenhout wins, Reed advances.
If Niemann wins and Bezuidenhout wins or ties, Niemann advances.
If Niemann and Watson win, it will force a playoff between those two.
Bezuidenhout is eliminated.
GROUP 10: Patrick Cantlay (2.0) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (0.0); Carlos Ortiz (1.0) vs. Brian Harman (1.0)
If Cantlay wins or ties, he advances.
If Cantlay loses, he can still advance if Ortiz-Harman tie.
If Ortiz wins and Cantlay loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Harman wins and Cantlay loses, it will force a playoff between those two.
Matsuytama is eliminated.
GROUP 12: Tony Finau (0.5) vs. Jason Kokrak (1.0); Will Zalatoris (0.5) vs. Dylan Fritelli (2.0)
If Frittelli wins or ties, he advances.
If Frittelli loses and Kokrak ties or loses, Frittelli advances.
If Frittelli loses and Kokrak wins, it will force a playoff between those two.
Finau and Zalatoris are eliminated.
GROUP 15: Matt Fitzpatrick (1.0) vs. Matthew Wolff (1.5); Corey Conners (0.0) vs. Jordan Spieth (1.5)
If Wolff and Spieth each win or each tie, it will force a playoff between those two.
If Wolff wins and Spieth ties or loses, Wolff advances.
If Spieth wins and Wolff ties or loses, Spieth advances.
If Spieth loses and Fitzpatrick wins, Fitzpatrick advances.
If Spieth ties and Fitzpatrick wins, it will force a playoff between those two.
Conners is eliminated.
