How to watch Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Round 2: Live scores, TV times, tee times
March 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 26, 2021
- The event will once again take place from Corlaes Golf Club. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Round 2 of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship takes place Friday. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
GROUPS TO WATCH
Graeme McDowell, Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett
Bill Haas, Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power
Pat Perez, Danny Willett, Davis Love III
Emiliano Grillo, K.J. Choi, Kelly Kraft
