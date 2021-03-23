-
Expert Picks: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
March 23, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 23, 2021
- Camilo Villegas is coming off a top-10 finish at The Honda Classic. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: CORALES PUNTACANA RESORT & CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 36th
17,855
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 59th
17,798
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 193rd
17,602
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 570th
17,371
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,297th
15,884
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,811th
15,387
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 998th 1,441 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,235th 1,422 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 2,420th 1,361 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 2,828th 1,337 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 4,861st
1,225
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,306th
1,195
