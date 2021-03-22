-
How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1: Live scores, TV times, tee times
March 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play takes place from Austin Country Club. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Day 1 of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play takes place Wednesday. The stars will be out in Texas as Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas highlight the bracket. And you can sign up here to play! Or print out your bracket! Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Wednesday-Friday, 2-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (NBC).
PGA TOUR LIVE: Wednesday-Friday, 10:15 a.m.-8 p.m. ET (Featured Matches). Saturday, 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. (Featured Matches).
Radio: Wednesday-Friday, 2-8 p.m. ET. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
TOURCast: Get shot-by-shot info in real time with shot tracks and video with TOURCast.
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
FEATURED MATCHES
Wednesday
Rory McIlroy vs. Ian Poulter
Jon Rahm vs. Sebastian Munoz
Thursday
Matthew Wolff vs. Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas vs. Kevin Kisner
