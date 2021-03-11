Round 1 review: THE PLAYERS Championship

A quick look at Thursday’s almost completed first round at THE PLAYERS Championship.

THE LEADERS

Sergio Garcia : The 2008 PLAYERS champion wound back the clock to finish his round birdie, birdie, eagle and card a 7-under 65. It was his 25th round in the 60s at THE PLAYERS – a tournament record – and set up a two-shot lead with 21 players still to complete the first round.

STORYLINES

Rough day for Rory : Defending champion Rory McIlroy headlined a bunch of big names who had a disaster of a day. McIlroy finished with a 7-over 79 in the opening round – his career worst round at THE PLAYERS – with a quadruple bogey eight on the 18th hole particularly bruising. Several players failed to break 80.

Phil still has some thrills : Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 14 fairways en route to a stress-free 1-under 71. The 2007 champion beat Rory McIlroy by eight, Tony Finau by seven and Rickie Fowler by six.

Hovland hands himself costly penalty : Norway’s Viktor Hovland escaped disqualification, but was assessed a two-stroke penalty after signing his scorecard when he was alerted to a ball-marking error from those back in his home country.

Steve Stricker jets in for late call up : Veteran Steve Stricker jumped on a jet from Naples after being added to the field when Justin Rose withdrew at the 11th hour before carding impressive 2-under 70.

NOTABLES

RORY McILROY (79) – Worst ever round at TPC Sawgrass for defending champion.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU (69) – FedExCup leader opens with his eighth under-par score in nine rounds at the event.

DUSTIN JOHNSON (73) – Stands T60. His T5 in 2019 marked his first top-10 in 11 starts at the event.

JORDAN SPIETH (70) – Continuing his resurgence the Texan carded just one bogey.

PHIL MICKELSON (71) – Turned back the clock and hit 11 of 14 fairways.

JUSTIN THOMAS (71) – Was 2-over at the turn but came home strong to get into the red.

COLLIN MORIKAWA (71) – Was 3-under through 15 before bogeys on 16 and 17 came late.

JON RAHM (72) – Rebounded after sitting 3-over through 10 holes.