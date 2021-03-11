  • Viktor Hovland assessed two-shot penalty at THE PLAYERS

    Score bumped from 70 to 72 after hitting ball from wrong spot on 15

  • Viktor Hovland’s score went from 70 to 72 after he was docked for inadvertently playing his ball from the wrong spot. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)Viktor Hovland’s score went from 70 to 72 after he was docked for inadvertently playing his ball from the wrong spot. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)