-
-
How to watch the Puerto Rico Open, Round 2: TV times, live scores, tee times
-
February 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 26, 2021
- (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The second round of the Puerto Rico Open takes place today. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. (Golf Channel). Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).
TOUR Pulse: Get the PGA TOUR app to utilize TOUR Pulse, which provides users the ability to experience a mix of content, such as video highlights, written hole summaries and stat graphics on every player after every hole they complete.
MUST READS
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.