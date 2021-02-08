-
-
How to watch: AT&T Charity Challenge from Pebble Beach
-
February 08, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2021
- Pebble Beach will be the site for the charity event. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
The “AT&T Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge,” a $1.6 million fundraising event for Monterey Peninsula Foundation charities that will feature six celebrities, takes place Wednesday from Pebble Beach.
Bill Murray, former Miss America Kira K. Dixon, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, rapper/songwriter Macklemore, actress Kathryn Newton and actor Alfonso Ribeiro will compete.
The event will be a five-hole match. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO WATCH
When: Wednesday, Feb. 10 (6-8 p.m. ET)
Where: Pebble Beach Golf Links
Broadcast: Golf Channel, GOLF TV and PGATOUR.COM (6-8 p.m. ET)
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.