  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am unveils ‘AT&T Charity Challenge’ to raise $1.6 million for local non-profit organizations

  Bill Murray among six celebrities to participate in Feb. 10 event televised on PGA TOUR LIVE and Golf Channel. (Lachlin Cunningham/Getty Images)