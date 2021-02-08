AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am unveils ‘AT&T Charity Challenge’ to raise $1.6 million for local non-profit organizations

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am today unveiled “AT&T Every Shot Counts Charity Challenge,” a $1.6 million fundraising event for Monterey Peninsula Foundation charities that will feature six celebrities. The five-hole match play event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, and televised live on Golf Channel, internationally on GOLFTV and available on PGATOUR.COM.

In addition to longtime gallery favorite Bill Murray, participating celebrities are Kira K. Dixon (former Miss America and Golf Advisor Lifestyle Correspondent); Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver); Macklemore (rapper and songwriter); Kathryn Newton (actress); and Alfonso Ribeiro (actor).

The event will be played in lieu of the traditional pre-tournament charity events. As with the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – set to tee off Thursday, Feb. 11 – spectators will not be allowed to attend the AT&T Charity Challenge.

Proceeds from the charity event will target basic necessities in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties such as food insecurity, educational inequities and health inequities brought on by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

AT&T* will underscore a $1 million purse for the Charity Challenge. The celebrities will be divided into three two-person teams and play a scramble over hole Nos. 1, 2, 3, 17 and 18. Hole Nos. 1 and 2 are worth $100,000, hole Nos. 3 and 17 are worth $150,000, and No. 18 is worth $500,000. In the event of ties on any of the holes, teams will share the winnings evenly.

“AT&T is thrilled to bring together a great line-up of celebrities for a great cause,” said Lori Lee, CEO of AT&T Latin America and Global Marketing Officer for AT&T. “The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has always been about bringing people together in a setting like none other while making a difference in our communities. We’re proud to continue to support the important work of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and cheer on our celebrity participants in making every shot count for good.”

The Monterey Peninsula Foundation, annual host of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, distributed more than $12.3 million in 2019-20 to over 250 non-profit organizations in the three counties.

Another $600,000 in donations will be derived from two additional sponsored challenge holes each worth $200,000. Chevron will sponsor a long-drive contest on the 2nd hole; 3M will sponsor a closest-to- the-green contest on the 3rd hole; and Cisco will sponsor a closest-to-the-pin contest on the 17th hole.

Steve Young, San Francisco 49ers’ former quarterback and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will serve as official scorekeeper, while sportscaster Jim Nantz will be the event host.

Health and safety precautions will be in full effect at the AT&T Charity Challenge including COVID-19 testing for all participants who also will carry their own bags.

The 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will play as a professional-only event over two courses, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course, from Thursday, Feb. 11 to Sunday, Feb. 14. The tournament will be televised by Golf Channel and CBS. Fans also can follow along on the tournament’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.