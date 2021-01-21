Lefty the host with the most

First his former caddie, Jim Mackay, got into the foot-soldier game.

Now Phil Mickelson has.

Mickelson, tournament host for this week’s The American Express in Palm Desert, California, wore a mask and a microphone to emcee The American Express Charity Challenge at PGA West on Wednesday. Playing alternate shot, Paul Casey, with singer Jake Owen, and Tony Finau, with retired soccer star Landon Donovan, raised $1 million for Coachella Valley charities.

Casey and Owen, a former competitive junior golfer, easily won the match. Mickelson got off the most one-liners.

“I’m going to watch and talk smack,” he said after the first-tee introductions, “which is what I do better than play right now, so let’s have at it.”

Most of his needle came at his own expense.

On the first tee he handed Owen a $100 bill, eliciting laughter. The move was a reference to Owen jokingly complaining about the quality of the golf in The Match, an earlier made-for-TV event between Mickelson and Tiger Woods, and Mickelson giving him his money back.

Owen, however, played well, despite making nothing on the greens. Donovan struggled with his wedges. Mickelson spent the two and a half hours telling stories, trying to coach Donovan, explaining shots as they came up, reading greens, and taking more light jabs mostly at himself.

“I’m shorter and crooked, and I still hit driver,” the 50-year-old Hall of Famer said by way of urging Finau to hit driver as much as possible. Later, Mickelson asked with mock seriousness, “Does that get tiring playing from the fairway all the time?”

Mickelson is not switching careers to TV like his ex-caddie Mackay; instead, he said earlier Wednesday, he plans to play the PGA TOUR’s West Coast swing. He will then evaluate whether to continue competing on TOUR, where he has 44 titles, or move over to the 50-and-over PGA TOUR Champions, the circuit where he already has two victories in two career starts.