How to watch Mayakoba Golf Classic, Round 2: Live scores, tee times, TV times
December 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 2 of the Mayakoba Golf Classic begins Friday. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Round 2 begins today at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico. It's a deep and diverse field including Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz and defending champion Brendon Todd. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (NBC).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. ET. Saturday, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. ET. Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler, Abraham Ancer
Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann
Sebastian Munoz, Corey Conners, Tony Finau
Brooks Koepka, Brendon Todd, Carlos Ortiz
