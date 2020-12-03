  • Fowler rebounds from quadruple-bogey to card 70

  • Rickie Fowler circled 8 birdies in the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)Rickie Fowler circled 8 birdies in the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)