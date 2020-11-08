Ortiz up to the challenge at Vivint Houston Open

HOUSTON – In its return to the PGA TOUR, Memorial Park provided the setting for someone to earn their first victory in the most satisfying way: by executing demanding shots to hold off some of the world’s best players.



Carlos Ortiz won the Vivint Houston Open with birdies on two of the final three holes. He finished atop a leaderboard that included Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama. It was Ortiz’s first PGA TOUR victory in 118 starts and first win of any kind in six years.

The return to Memorial Park, which last hosted a TOUR event in 1963, was always going to be a monumental week. The new venue brought the Vivint Houston Open from the suburbs to a municipal course located in the heart of the nation’s fourth-largest city. Memorial Park is the rare course that can challenge the world’s best players, while everyone else can play the other 51 weeks of the year for under $40.

The Astros Golf Foundation, the tournament’s host organization, accomplished that by hiring the iconoclastic architect Tom Doak. Several of his designs can be found on rankings of the world’s top 100 courses, but this was the first one to host a PGA TOUR event.

Doak created a course that challenged the pros, while remaining playable for the everyman, by removing bunkers and replacing them with steep slopes of short grass. Combine those tricky contours with firm greens and thick rough, and Memorial Park was a stiff challenge. Despite playing hundreds of yards shorter than its scorecard yardage, the course had an over-par scoring average for the week. It is one of just six courses in this calendar year with a scoring average at least a stroke over par.

There were 33 scores of triple-bogey or worse this week – more than even the U.S. Open at Winged Foot – and Doak’s difficult contours were the main culprit. Ortiz handled them expertly. He led the field in scrambling, getting up-and-down 18 of 21 times. That helped him stay in contention despite struggling to find fairways earlier in the week (he hit less than half in the first three rounds).

Ortiz started Sunday in the final group, one shot behind leader Sam Burns and tied with Day.

“Every time you're inside three strokes from the leader, you know you have a good chance,” Ortiz said. “I've been putting myself in those spots quite a bit the last year and I feel like I had what I needed to get it done.”