Winner's Bag: Carlos Ortiz, Vivint Houston Open
November 08, 2020
By GolfWRX
Carlos Ortiz closed out the Vivint Houston Open with a final-round 65 for his first PGA TOUR win. Here's a look inside his winning bag.
Driver: Ping G400 Max (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw 65 TX
3-wood: Ping G425 LST (14.5 degrees @13.5)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Yellow 73 6.5
Irons: Titleist U500 (3), Ping S55 (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X PXi 6.5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 54-10S, 60T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Grips: Lamkin Full Cord
Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab JailBird
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
