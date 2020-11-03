Monday qualifiers: Vivint Houston Open

Here is a look at the four players who qualified for the Vivint Houston Open. The last two spots were decided in a four-player playoff.

QUALIFIERS

Erik Barnes (63)

Age: 33

College: Austin Peay

Turned pro: 2011

PGA TOUR starts: 0

Twitter: @ebarnesgolf10

Q&A

PGATOUR.COM: Shooting 63 to earn a spot in your first PGA TOUR event, where does this rank among the competitive rounds you have played?

Barnes: It’s definitely up there. It’s really exciting. I’ve done some Monday qualifiers and I’ve missed so many by one or in a playoff. I knew I was playing good, though. When the Korn Ferry Tour season ended, I had some fun, did some casual golf, just kind of relaxed. I committed late (to the Monday qualifier) at first. I wasn’t going to go. The (Korn Ferry Tour) season was over, I was home in Florida and I just wasn’t going to go. I decided to commit last Sunday. I had been playing solid-ish. Played really well Saturday. I shot a really low score. Some of the guys in that game said, “Glad you are going to Houston.” It ranks up there for sure. It’s going to be a new experience.

PGATOUR.COM: You worked at a grocery store during the hiatus in the season , but even coming out of the break you didn’t have great status on the Korn Ferry Tour. This has been some six months or so hasn’t it?

Barnes: It really has. The hard part for me was being patient. I knew how well I was playing. From December of 2019 until the end of the COVID (hiatus), I was just playing really well. I had played three of the first eight events and I made every cut. I knew when the season got started again, I could make things happen and I did. The first two events I got into after the break, I was in contention. Then I went to San Antonio and actually played five holes at the Monday qualifier before they pulled me off the course. I think I was the last person in the field that week. Then the re-shuffle came, and I just kept it going. (Barnes is 49th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list.)

PGATOUR.COM: With the solid Korn Ferry season this year, does this make playing in this event sort of a “nothing to lose” situation?

Barnes: I really don’t have anything to lose. What is the worst-case scenario? I miss the cut. I’ve missed plenty of cuts in my life. It will be fine. I hope to, and expect to, play the weekend. If I continue to play the way I am playing, I will play the weekend. I’m not going into this event hoping I just make the cut; I promise you that. But it is a huge relief knowing I have a job for next year.

Bronson Burgoon (63)

Age: 33

College: Texas A&M

Turned pro: 2010

PGA TOUR starts: 95

PGA TOUR earnings: $3.2 Million

Twitter: N/A

Notes: Has played in three PGA TOUR events in the new season and has made one cut … Made nine of 19 cuts in previous season with a best finish of T6 at the Sanderson Farms Championship … Has five career top-10s in his PGA TOUR career, including two runners-up … Hit a wedge shot within inches of the hole to beat Andrew Landry, 1 up, in the final match of the 2009 NCAA Championship to clinch the national title for Texas A&M … Was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.

Sam Fidone (67, via 4-for-2 playoff)

Age: 27

College: SMU

Turned Pro: 2013

PGA TOUR starts: 1

PGA TOUR earnings: $0

Twitter: @SamFidone

Notes: Has wins on both the Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica … Had a stretch on the All-Pro Tour in 2018 where he won four of six event and finished second in another … Has seven career wins on the All-Pro Tour … His only other PGA TOUR start was at the 2018 RBC Canadian Open, where he missed the cut.

Isaiah Salinda

Age: 23

College: Stanford

Turned Pro: 2019

PGA TOUR starts: 6

PGA TOUR earnings: $63,225

Twitter: @Isaiah_salinda

Notes: Was ranked as high as 11th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings before turning pro … Was a member of the United States’ 2019 Walker Cup team and a second-team All-American that year … Helped Stanford win the NCAA Championship as a senior when he averaged 70.82 for the season … Won 2018 Pacific Coast Amateur at Olympic Club and was semifinalist in 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach … Monday qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour’s San Antonio Challenge at Canyons where he missed the cut … Best PGA TOUR finish is T33 in his pro debut at the 2019 Safeway Open … Had a runner-up finish on the LOCALiQ Series this year.

NOTES

NOTABLE MISSES: Brian Richey 67 (playoff), Sebastian Vazquez 67 (playoff) Brandon Wu 69, MJ Daffue 70, Spencer Levin 71, Sahith Theegala 71

COURSE INFO

Name of course: Woodforest Golf Club, 6,937 yards, 73.5 rating, 136 slope

2019-2020 SEASON MONDAY QUALIFIER STATS

Average Medalist score: 64.0

Average last qualifying spot score: 66.5

Total number of cuts made: 17 of 73 (23.2%)

Most recent results (Bermuda Open): Michael Miller T49, Danny Walker MC, Seth Reeves MC

Money earned: $658,630

Best Finish: MJ Daffue T12, Sanderson Farms

