    Barnes works grocery job to support family during pandemic

  • Erik Barnes wakes up at 3 a.m., five days a week, to work as a Grocery Replenishment Specialist before working on his game. (Getty Images; Erik Barnes)Erik Barnes wakes up at 3 a.m., five days a week, to work as a Grocery Replenishment Specialist before working on his game. (Getty Images; Erik Barnes)