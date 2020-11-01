-
How to watch Bermuda Championship, Round 4: Live scores, tee times, TV times
November 01, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The final round in Bermuda starts Sunday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Round 4 of Bermuda Championship begins Sunday Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET; Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
MUST READS
