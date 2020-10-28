Schniederjans brothers play first pro event together

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda – When brothers Ollie and Luke and Schniederjans were asked Wednesday to relay a memorable wager amongst themselves, the memory bank was accessed in the short-term region.

“Yesterday, I took a ‘hundee’ on hole 16, closest to the pin,” Luke recalled.

“Yeah, he took a hundred off me,” Ollie concurred. “Normally when we’re home, we’ll play for loser has to clean all the clubs and shoes …”

“Sometimes that’s better than money,” Luke replied.

“Yeah, that one sucks,” Ollie said, "More than losing money.”

“Chillin’ on the couch, watching him clean clubs and shoes …” Luke recollected.

“He’ll just be sitting on the couch with a glass of wine, watching TV at the end of the day, and I’m like cleaning his stuff,” Ollie sighed. “That’s, like, much worse than 100 dollars to me.”

The Schniederjans brothers will play their first professional event together at this week’s Bermuda Championship, both having received sponsor’s exemptions into the field.

Ollie is five years Luke’s senior, but the brothers share a tight bond in the game and life. They live together in Alpharetta, Georgia, outside Atlanta. Both graduated from Georgia Tech. And both are chasing their PGA TOUR dreams – Ollie seeking a return after playing full TOUR seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19; Luke having graduated this past May.

Ollie is in the midst of a strong 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour campaign; he has recorded eight top-25s in 17 starts and stands No. 35 on the Points List.

Luke recently shot 59 in a mini-tour event and also Monday qualified for last month’s Safeway Open.

Through friendly competition and practice, they’ve learned from each other – Luke has picked Ollie’s brain through the years about life on TOUR and what it takes to find new levels; Ollie watches Luke’s development with admiration.

“I was already in high school when he started playing,” Ollie said. “I’ve learned a lot; I’ve been able to share some of that with him. We can learn from each other on whatever we’re going through with our games, can bounce ideas off each other, keep in touch with our games and what we’re learning and figuring out.”

“Having someone in same household five years ahead of what you’re trying to do is a huge benefit,” Luke said. “He’s always there if I need a resource or anything. It’s been awesome to play same sport, practice together … it makes it much more enjoyable to go through it.”

And now they enjoy a week in Bermuda, in the same PGA TOUR field.

“It’s cooler than I actually thought it was going to be,” Luke said. “Kind of surreal that we’re playing together in an event like this.”