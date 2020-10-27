-
-
How to watch Bermuda Championship, Round 1: Live scores, tee times, TV times
-
October 27, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- October 27, 2020
- Round 1 starts Thursday from Bermuda. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Round 1 of Bermuda Championship begins Thursday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET; Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Stewart Cink, Pat Perez, Henrik Stenson
Keith Mitchell, Hudson Swafford, Aaron Wise
Jason Dufner, Brendon Todd, Danny Willett
Max Homa, Kevin Tway, Will Zalatoris
MUST READS
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.