Power Rankings: Bermuda Championship
October 26, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
- Will Zalatoris is one to watch this week at the Bermuda Championship. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
After a fortnight of limited-field, no-cut invitationals, the PGA TOUR resumes full-field competition, but it leaves the U.S. mainland to do so.
It’s time for the second annual Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on the western edge of the British Territory in the Atlantic Ocean. The host course is a par 71 but it tips at just 6,828 yards, so whoever emerges from the 132-man field to win likely will have hit the island running.
For details on the Robert Trent Jones design, something new at stake in the tournament and more, scroll past the projected contenders.
POWER RANKINGS: BERMUDA CHAMPIONSHIP
RANK PLAYER COMMENT 15 Aaron WiseFailed to fulfill the expectation at TPC Summerlin, but he’s been hit and miss. Both cuts made in last eight starts were top 20s. T3 here last year and led the field in the all-around.Failed to fulfill the expectation at TPC Summerlin, but he’s been hit and miss. Both cuts made in last eight starts were top 20s. T3 here last year and led the field in the all-around. 14 Tyler McCumberGot tripped up at TPC Summerlin, but he connected a runner-up finish at Corales and a T6 at the Sanderson Farms prior to it. Loves himself the tropical climes and courses.Got tripped up at TPC Summerlin, but he connected a runner-up finish at Corales and a T6 at the Sanderson Farms prior to it. Loves himself the tropical climes and courses. 13 Brendon ToddCelebrates the anniversary of a remarkable return to the winner’s circle. He’s been a top-25 machine in the restart but his irons haven’t cooperated enough to expect a successful title defense.Celebrates the anniversary of a remarkable return to the winner’s circle. He’s been a top-25 machine in the restart but his irons haven’t cooperated enough to expect a successful title defense. 12 Wesley BryanIt’s a small sample size, but he’s sustaining precision on approach while not bending with his strength as a putter. T12 at Sanderson Farms was third top 25 in last five TOUR starts.It’s a small sample size, but he’s sustaining precision on approach while not bending with his strength as a putter. T12 at Sanderson Farms was third top 25 in last five TOUR starts. 11 Justin SuhCapitalized on the LOCALiQ Series and carried solid form up to the PGA TOUR where he finished T14 at Corales and T8 at the Shriners. Also placed T21 at the Barracuda three months ago.Capitalized on the LOCALiQ Series and carried solid form up to the PGA TOUR where he finished T14 at Corales and T8 at the Shriners. Also placed T21 at the Barracuda three months ago. 10 Henrik NorlanderThe third time with a TOUR card was a charm for the 33-year-old from Sweden. He’s established himself as a preeminent ball-striker with a fearlessness for the top of the leaderboard.The third time with a TOUR card was a charm for the 33-year-old from Sweden. He’s established himself as a preeminent ball-striker with a fearlessness for the top of the leaderboard. 9 Doc RedmanContinues what he does best tee to green, and now has experience at Port Royal (T35 in 2019). Two T3s in his last five starts and seven top-30 finishes since play resumed in June.Continues what he does best tee to green, and now has experience at Port Royal (T35 in 2019). Two T3s in his last five starts and seven top-30 finishes since play resumed in June. 8 Stewart CinkAfter turning back the clock to win the Safeway Open, he finished T12 at the Sanderson Farms and T64 at the Shriners. A veteran with success in the wind should define this week’s winner.After turning back the clock to win the Safeway Open, he finished T12 at the Sanderson Farms and T64 at the Shriners. A veteran with success in the wind should define this week’s winner. 7 Charley HoffmanThe fairest analysis requires longer-range consideration because he had been scuffling more than usual pre-pandemic. In his last nine starts, he’s risen for four top 15s and a T25.The fairest analysis requires longer-range consideration because he had been scuffling more than usual pre-pandemic. In his last nine starts, he’s risen for four top 15s and a T25. 6 Harold Varner IIIProved his affinity for Vegas with a T13 at the Shriners while connecting on all facets of his game. One of the TOUR’s best ball-strikers should be benefited in the wind at Port Royal.Proved his affinity for Vegas with a T13 at the Shriners while connecting on all facets of his game. One of the TOUR’s best ball-strikers should be benefited in the wind at Port Royal. 5 Emiliano GrilloSince turning around his year with a T3 at the 3M Open, he’s 8-for-8 with three top 25s. Endless fight with his putter hasn’t deterred him from setting up scoring chances (T6 in GIR).Since turning around his year with a T3 at the 3M Open, he’s 8-for-8 with three top 25s. Endless fight with his putter hasn’t deterred him from setting up scoring chances (T6 in GIR). 4 Denny McCarthyArrived in similar form here last year and recorded a T15 with a balanced attack. Never gets old repeating that he led the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: putting in last two seasons.Arrived in similar form here last year and recorded a T15 with a balanced attack. Never gets old repeating that he led the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: putting in last two seasons. 3 Peter MalnatiRested since a runner-up finish at the Sanderson Farms and a T5 at the Shriners. Currently leading the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and improving his tee-to-green game.Rested since a runner-up finish at the Sanderson Farms and a T5 at the Shriners. Currently leading the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and improving his tee-to-green game. 2 Kristoffer VenturaAlthough he missed the cut at the Shriners, he’s been a force overall since the restart with four top 10s among seven top 25s in a combined 12 starts on two tours. Fifth in the all-around.Although he missed the cut at the Shriners, he’s been a force overall since the restart with four top 10s among seven top 25s in a combined 12 starts on two tours. Fifth in the all-around. 1 Will ZalatorisNeeds no worse than a two-way T69 for Special Temporary Membership. He’s better that in 20 of his last 21 starts across two tours for 14 months. T5 in his last start at the Shriners.Needs no worse than a two-way T69 for Special Temporary Membership. He’s better that in 20 of his last 21 starts across two tours for 14 months. T5 in his last start at the Shriners.
Henrik Stenson, Hudson Swafford, Pat Perez and Danny Willett will be among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider.
Defending champion Brendon Todd is one of just two golfers in Bermuda who played at least once in either of the last two weeks on the PGA TOUR. He competed in both THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK and the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. K.H. Lee pegged it only in the former.
Port Royal’s primary defense is an omnipresent but invisible experience due to its location – wind – but even amid the strongest breezes during the first two rounds of its debut a year ago, the field averaged about three-quarters of a stroke under par. When the wind diminished into the weekend, the talent pounced before settling the overall scoring average at 69.833.
A different weather pattern will challenge this week. After perfect conditions on Thursday, energy will enter and yield gusts up to 30 mph on Friday. The consolation is that it’ll be push in from the southwest, which is the prevailing direction. By Sunday, the steady breezes will circle and oppose out of the northeast. Rain also can’t be ruled out at times, but there is no threat for a tropical disturbance. Daytime highs will climb comfortably into the 70s.
Two of the par 3s (Nos. 13 and 16) can play to as long as 235 yards, and the par-3 eighth can stretch to 213 yards, so it’s no surprise that all three ranked inside the top-third of the hardest holes at Port Royal last year.
En route to his video game-like performance, Todd led the field in par-3 scoring in bogey-free 5-under with five birdies (including three on the 148-yard third hole). He connected seven of his 10 birdies in a closing 62 on holes 2-8 and dropped only three shots all week to post 24-under 260. Todd ranked fourth in fairways hit, 10th in greens in regulation, third in putts per GIR, fourth in converting GIR into par breakers (co-leading the field with 27 of them) and fourth in scrambling. He also co-led in par-4 scoring. Seriously cheat-code stuff.
Despite Todd’s electric analytics, it’s always easier said than done and the fact remains that hitting greens is the priority in every shootout, and especially on a short course. In fairness because of the wind, Port Royal’s welcoming targets are governed to roll no faster than 10-and-a-half feet on the Stimpmeter, so even approaches from lies off the fairway have reasonable chances of sticking. Last year’s field averaged just 7.60 (of 14) fairways hit per round (ninth-lowest clip of the season) but an even 12 greens in regulation (21st-lowest) of which one in every three chances dropped for an eagle or a birdie.
Stroked-gained data and measurements of every shot are not available in this tournament because ShotLink technology is not used. However, unlike last year, the winner will receive an exemption into the Masters (in 2021). This is because the Bermuda Championship transitioned from an additional event to a stand-alone competition will the full allocation of FedExCup points distributed when the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, also originally scheduled for this week, was canceled due to the pandemic.
For the second time in its existence, Daylight Saving Time will end during the Bermuda Championship. The island observes DST, so tee times in the final round will be scheduled for an hour earlier than compared to the same for Saturday’s third round.
