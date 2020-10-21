-
How to watch THE ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Round 1: Tee times, live scores, TV times
October 21, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Round 1 from Sherwood starts Thursday. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Round 1 of THE ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD begins Thursday. Here's how to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thursday-Sunday, 12:45 p.m.-8 p.m. ET (Featured Groups)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 3 p.m.–8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio).
FEATURED GROUPS
Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed
Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson
Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama
Tiger Woods, Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele
