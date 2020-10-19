Power Rankings: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

Among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will be Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Sherwood Country Club hosted the Hero World Challenge from its second staging in 2000 through 2013. In his 12 appearances in the limited-field, unofficial competition, Woods recorded five wins and finished second five times, the last two as a victim of a playoff. He was this close to six titles in the last edition when Zach Johnson holed out for par from 58 yards on the final hole of regulation before upending Woods in sudden death. Woods also won the Showdown at Sherwood in 1999. In the made-for-TV, match-play event, he defeated David Duval, 2 and 1.

Nestled in the Conejo Valley northwest of Los Angeles, Sherwood caters to Woods’ legendary propensity to devour par 5s. There are five of them on the 7,073-yard track. There also are five par 3s, so the 18-hole par is 72. Sizable bentgrass greens are groomed to reach as fast as 13 feet on the Stimpmeter. Providing secondary defense is primary rough no shorter than three inches, but scoring promises to be favorable.

Sunny southern California will be invaded by clouds at times, but rain is not expected. Residual fog could impact the start daily and daytime highs will cool into the mid-60s by Sunday. Winds will freshen as the temperature falls, but they shouldn’t influence club selection but a couple of times per round.

Phil Mickelson made only two starts at Sherwood (2000, 2002). He didn’t factor, but if you believe in synergy, he’ll make noise this week. Sherwood hosted the PGA TOUR Champions from 2016-2019. Mickelson has won in both of his starts on the senior circuit, including on Sunday in Virginia.

The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD is conducted in coordination with the Japan Golf Tour from which 11 golfers in this field are represented. There is no cut in the 72-hole competition.

ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE

PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.

MONDAY: Qualifiers , Reshuffle , Medical Extensions , Rookie Watch , Power Rankings

TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider

* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.