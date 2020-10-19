-
Power Rankings: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 19, 2020
By Rob Bolton, PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Xander Schauffele’s birdie chip in is the Shot of the Day
In his first seven attempts to break his tie with Sam Snead for most career victories on the PGA TOUR, Tiger Woods managed only one top-35 finish, that a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. His latest go at win No. 83 will be as a defending champion but on a different course on a different continent in a different hemisphere.
Woods headlines a field of 78 at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. Last year’s inaugural ZOZO was contested in Japan where Woods prevailed by three strokes, but it was relocated to the United States this year due to the pandemic.
Not that Woods ever needs evidence to support his chances to contend, but the shift to Sherwood solidifies him as a threat. Scroll past the ranking for his history, how it sets up and more.
RELATED: Inside the Field | Five things to know about Sherwood
POWER RANKINGS: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
15 Bubba WatsonHard to believe that he's two weeks from his 42nd birthday (Nov. 5) because his play of late resembles that of his prime. Led THE CJ CUP in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green; finished T7.
Showcasing his knack for staying hot in front of our eyes. Three top 10s in last five starts. T3 at Shadow Creek, leading the field in total distance of putts made and the all-around.
Came all the way back from an opening 75 at Shadow Creek to finish alone in 10th place. In his last 11 starts, the 31-year-old has three top 10s among nine top 25s.
As consistently strong as anyone since play resumed. Perfect in 13 starts post-hiatus with nine top 25s, including a T12 at Shadow Creek where he ranked T3 in par-5 scoring.
If his body language and tone of voice didn’t exude as much confidence during his breakthrough at Shadow Creek, it could be time to expect a letdown from the streaky 35-year-old.
Proved value of ball-striking on courses with unfamiliar greens with a T12 at Shadow Creek. He ranked seventh in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. SoCal native now gets a home game.
t’s almost as if he was biding his time until the Playoffs. Since a T3 at the BMW Championship, he’s 5-for-5 with a trio of top 15s. Co-led the field at Shadow Creek in GIR.
Struggling to connect with consistency early on, but the Spaniard should eat this place alive. Concluded last season slotted second in total driving, adjusted scoring and par-5 scoring.
It must be repeated how well he’s performed since simplifying his approach to play with more feel. T3 in his last start at the BMW PGA Championship. Atop the Race to Dubai standings.
He wasn’t going to win THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, but a Sunday charge was thwarted late by a series of mistakes. The new father still placed T21 to make it four straight top 25s.
Quashed concern about a letdown post-victory at Wentworth with the 18-hole lead at Shadow Creek en route to a T3. Tee-to-green game last week was among the best in the field.
Faded to T12 at Shadow Creek, but he was best of those who carded at least two rounds or par or worse. Prior to it, he was co-runner-up at East Lake and finished T8 at Winged Foot.
Last season’s leader in putts per GIR, par-breaker percentage, adjusted scoring and par-4 scoring has picked up where he left off with a T8 at the U.S. Open and a T13 at the Shriners.
He’s assumed the seat of the most obvious evidence of the close calls. In the last 12 months, he’s recorded four runner-up finishes, including the solo second at Shadow Creek.
Among the notables reviewed in Tuesday’s Fantasy Insider will be Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Sherwood Country Club hosted the Hero World Challenge from its second staging in 2000 through 2013. In his 12 appearances in the limited-field, unofficial competition, Woods recorded five wins and finished second five times, the last two as a victim of a playoff. He was this close to six titles in the last edition when Zach Johnson holed out for par from 58 yards on the final hole of regulation before upending Woods in sudden death. Woods also won the Showdown at Sherwood in 1999. In the made-for-TV, match-play event, he defeated David Duval, 2 and 1.
Nestled in the Conejo Valley northwest of Los Angeles, Sherwood caters to Woods’ legendary propensity to devour par 5s. There are five of them on the 7,073-yard track. There also are five par 3s, so the 18-hole par is 72. Sizable bentgrass greens are groomed to reach as fast as 13 feet on the Stimpmeter. Providing secondary defense is primary rough no shorter than three inches, but scoring promises to be favorable.
Sunny southern California will be invaded by clouds at times, but rain is not expected. Residual fog could impact the start daily and daytime highs will cool into the mid-60s by Sunday. Winds will freshen as the temperature falls, but they shouldn’t influence club selection but a couple of times per round.
Phil Mickelson made only two starts at Sherwood (2000, 2002). He didn’t factor, but if you believe in synergy, he’ll make noise this week. Sherwood hosted the PGA TOUR Champions from 2016-2019. Mickelson has won in both of his starts on the senior circuit, including on Sunday in Virginia.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD is conducted in coordination with the Japan Golf Tour from which 11 golfers in this field are represented. There is no cut in the 72-hole competition.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.COM’s Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton recaps and previews every tournament from numerous angles. Look for his following contributions as scheduled.
MONDAY: Qualifiers, Reshuffle, Medical Extensions, Rookie Watch, Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers, Fantasy Insider
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
