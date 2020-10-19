-
DJ withdraws from ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 19, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. The 23-time TOUR winner tested positive for COVID-19 before last week's THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK.
"Unfortunately, Dustin just made the decision to withdraw from Zozo," said David Winkle, Johnson's agent, in a text. "While he is feeling much better, he is still a bit low on energy and feels it would be best to wait and resume his schedule in Houston.”
The Houston Open, which will be played Nov. 5-8 at Memorial Park, will be Johnson’s first start since a sixth-place finish at the U.S. Open. Johnson is the reigning FedExCup champion and No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking.
