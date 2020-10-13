-
-
Dustin Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
-
October 13, 2020
- October 13, 2020
- Dustin Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
PGA TOUR Statement on Dustin Johnson
PGA TOUR member Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK after testing positive for COVID-19. Experiencing symptoms, Johnson notified PGA TOUR officials and was administered a test, with the positive result forcing his withdrawal from the event.
Johnson, who last competed at the U.S. Open, will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.
“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” said Johnson. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the TOUR’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”
First alternate J.T. Poston will replace Johnson in the field.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.