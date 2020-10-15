-
EQUIPMENT
What the pros are playing: THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 15, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- A look at Jon Rahm's stamped wedge. (GolfWRX)
Ahead of the this year’s edition of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, we had a look at what the 78 players in the field have in their bag.
In this week’s gallery from Las Vegas, we saw pros making equipment switches in an effort to get dialed in ahead of next month’s Masters, a new driver and more.
Let’s check out a few highlights.
First, a look at Matthew Wolff’s Las Vegas-Inspired putter cover, as well as a peek at the new TaylorMade P7MC irons he recently switched into.
Ping’s new G425 drivers and fairway woods began appearing on TOUR this week. The company remains mum on details, but they appear to work OK as Tyrrell Hatton won with one at last week’s BMW PGA Championship.
And of course, it wouldn’t be a new Ping driver launch without the company’s most notable staffer putting a custom pink model in play.
We also spotted a few of Callaway’s new X Forged CB irons in the wild. Here’s a shot of one of Kevin Kisner’s irons.
The range of putters around the putting green that companies offer players to test is truly impressive, as is the sole stamping on this Bettinardi Hexperimental Prototype flatstick.
Didn't think Tiger was teeing it up until next week…
Even the pros grind on the basics. Here’s Rory McIlroy working on his alignment.
We aren’t sure whose bag this is, but safe to say someone is looking for something in the fairway wood department on the range at Shadow Creek.
If, like Jon Rahm, you had a nickname as cool as Rahmbo, you'd have it stamped on your wedge too.
Here’s a prototype Scotty Cameron TNP putter that appears to be inspired by the giraffe. What a neck!